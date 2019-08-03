Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday again visited P&T Colony to find out the problems the people of the vicinity were facing after rain.

Barrister Wahab met the residents of the area and asked them about the difficulties they were facing.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor said that the Sindh government was with the people in these testing times and would do everything to bring them out of this plight. He ordered the local administration of the area for the quick drainage of the rain water and for the cleanliness of the area.

He said that although it was the responsibility of the federal government as P&T Colony was situated in the jurisdiction of the Cantonment area but yet the Sindh Government was fulfilling its responsibilities. The Advisor said that it was the same constituency from where in the past a President and a Governor was elected but no one ever cared for the people. He said that the Sindh Government always believed in serving the masses. Additional Deputy Commissioner South also accompanied the Adviser on the occasion and briefed him about the progress of the cleanliness drive in the area.