KARACHI - Pakistan’s biggest MMA event Zalmi TV presents Serai Fight Night (SFN) to take place today (Saturday) here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Peshawar Zalmi aims to fully support MMA in Pakistan, as the event will be broadcasted live on ZalmiTV.live. Zalmi superstars Kamran Akmal, Chris Jordan and Andre Fletcher were highly excited for the SFN. Zalmi has stepped up to promote MMA in Pakistan. After their efforts in cricket, now they have joined hands with Serai Fight Night to promote MMA in Pakistan. There is a lot of talent in the country and both entities are eager to promote it to the next level.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nausherwan Effandi, Chairman SFN Saad Khan and CEO SFN Umer Toor were present at the press conference held here at a local hotel on Friday evening. The fighters from all over Pakistan will be seen in action during the SFN.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi, in his statement, said: “We have partnered up with SFN to promote MMA in Pakistan. Before PSL-5 in Pakistan, we should also formulate platform for other sports to make them global entities. Zalmi will play its role in developing other sports in Pakistan as well, just like Zalmi Foundation supported hockey.”

Chairman SFN Saad Khan said: “We aim to invest in the talent of MMA in Pakistan. For the first time ever, we are having an event of this magnitude and where fighters have a proper platform to showcase their talent.

“We are thankful for Zalmi to join hands with us and promote MMA, which is a growing global sport. We aim to see Pakistani fighters on the international level.” CEO SFN Umer Toor said: “There are 26 fighters along with two women fighters competing in this event.”