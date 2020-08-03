Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif to discuss country’s political situation.

They expressed concern on government’s failures over Kashmir issue.

Bilawal said that India is oppressing Kashmiris, while Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to provide relief to RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav.

He said that the corruption in the country is at peak during PM Imran Khan’s tenure.

The PPP chairman accused the government of playing with the lives of general public by hiding statistics of coronavirus.

He went on to say that the inflation has made life difficult for the people and the public is pinning all its hopes on the opposition.

“The extraordinary role of the opposition is essential to save the country from the incompetent PM Imran Khan,” Bilawal said and added landmark decisions in the All Parties Conference (APC) will have significant implications for the future.

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had announced to call an all-parties conference (APC) immediately after upcoming Eid to devise a joint strategy against the sitting government.

The two parties announced setting up a joint action committee which will comprise PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb. It will have PPP’s representation in the form of Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari. From the ANP, Mian Ifthikar and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti will be part of the committee while Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi from the National Party will also feature in it. The committee will be responsible for coming up with a joint strategy against the government.