Pakistan Peoples’ Party senior leader Syeda Nafeesa Shah on Sunday said that the All Parties Conference (APC) will definitely yield positive results and the people will get good news soon, all parties will play their role.

Talking to media on Sunday after offering condolences to the heirs of Hindu businessman Rajesh Kumar, she said that the role of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto was important in mobilizing the anti-government movement and all parties.

The PPP leader said that the APC will devise on the strategy for the movement and the decision whether to bring an in-house change or move towards midterm elections will be made.

Electoral reforms would also be part of the APC, she said.

The PPP leader strongly condemned the killing of Hindu trader and assured heirs of the deceased that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Nafisa Shah went on to say that the economy has collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 25.

She said, “The government has failed on the Kashmir policy, while the struggle for Kashmir was changed into a two-minutes silence.”