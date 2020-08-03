Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government challenged the status quo from day one it came into power, and those status quo forces had always tried to create hurdles in the way of the government.

The minister said regulating social media was a difficult task but it was essential. Replying to a question, he said the prime minister also had personal interest in regulating the social media. The minister said projecting the government and policies of the prime minister was the responsibility of the ministry of information which was a challenging task and social media was also part of it.

To another query, he said he was not in favor of ban on media and fully support freedom of expression but it should be under the parameters of decency. Shibli Faraz said national institutions had been destroyed by the previous governments through political recruitments, where incompetent were placed on important seats and expressed hope that things would improve in coming six (6) months. He said PTV had a tremendous history of producing excellent dramas and other productions, adding the government would upgrade the state owned television with modern technology and equipments soon.