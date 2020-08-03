Share:

A six-month-old in Taunsa Sharif has been diagnosed with the poliovirus. The infant has become Punjab’s fifth and Pakistan’s 60th polio case of 2020.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most affected with 21 cases, Sindh has 20, Balochistan 14 and Punjab five.

An anti-polio immunisation campaign was held across the country from July 20 to July 28.

Karachi’s Orangi, Baldia, Liaquat, SITE towns and North Nazimabad, Punjab’s Faisalabad and Attock, KP’s South Waziristan and Quetta in Balochistan are some of the areas where the drives were held.

Over 32,000 polio workers vaccinated around 722,500 children in high- risk areas. They observed full precautions during the drive to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus.

Dr Zafar Mirza, the former special assistant to the PM on health, had requested parents to cooperate with the polio workers and get their children immunised.