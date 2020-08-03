Share:

A six-month-old in Taunsa Sharif has been determined to have the polio virus. The newborn child has become Punjab's fifth and Pakistan's 60th polio instance of 2020.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most influenced with 21 cases, Sindh has 20, Balochistan 14 and Punjab five.

An enemy of polio inoculation battle was held the nation over from July 20 to July 28.

Karachi's Orangi, Baldia, Liaquat, SITE towns and North Nazimabad, Punjab's Faisalabad and Attock, KP's South Waziristan and Quetta in Balochistan are a portion of the regions where the drives were held.

More than 32,000 polio laborers inoculated around 722,500 kids in high-hazard regions. They watched full precautionary measures during the drive to abstain from getting the novel coronav irus.

Dr Zafar Mirza, the previous unique aide to the PM on well being, had mentioned guardians to help out the polio laborers and get their kids vaccinated.