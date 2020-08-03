Share:

The Green Riyadh project, one of the world’s largest urban greening initiatives, is rapidly bearing fruit as it transforms main roads in the capital.

The Green Riyadh project will contribute in increasing the per capita share of green space, and raise total green spaces through planting trees around all city features and facilities as well as in all its provinces. All of the greening will be watered by recycled water from an irrigation network.

The greening initiative will lead to improved air quality and reduced temperatures in the city. As a consequences, this project will encourage Riyadh citizens to follow a healthy lifestyle which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“Most of the tree species used in the planting of the Green Riyadh project are from a well-developed local environment with low agricultural service and care,” Dr. Fahad Al-Mana, a professor of Ornamental Plants, Gardens and Green Areas at King Saud University said.

Environmental conditions in Riyadh were taken into account during the tree selection process. The species can grow to a large size in only three years.

“In some locations, they have moved large 3-year-old local trees that were taken care of in plant nurseries to new locations where they are growing successfully,” Al-Mana said.

Green Riyadh will increase the amount of greenery in the city and augment the green cover in the Saudi capital with the planting of 7.5 million trees around the city’s main features and facilities.

The project will reduce the average ambient temperature by 2 degrees Celsius and improve air quality, encouraging people to follow a healthier lifestyle by walking or cycling.