Share:

Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, on Sunday said that Karachi's tempest water channels have "such a large number of infringements" on them.

At a question and answer session in Islamabad, he said this is aggravated by the way that the sewerage frameworks are useless.

He said that regularly, as much as 20,000 tons of strong waste is created in Karachi and has become a bane for the city, while in different nations strong waste is used for delivering power.

The widths of the vast majority of the nullahs have been limited from 400 meters to three to four meters, the NDMA director said.

Lt Gen Afzal said that starting tomorrow (Monday), Frontier Works Organization will direct a huge scope activity to clear the channels.

Furthermore, nearby corps of Pakistan Army has additionally been entrusted to give alleviation to the individuals from streak floods.

Executive Imran Khan had, prior in the week, coordinated Pakistan Army and the NDMA to help the nearby organization in easing the city of its urban flooding issue.

The NDMA boss communicated lament over the huge harms caused to the city's framework by the ongoing spells of downpour.

He said that he held three gatherings with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and the Corps Commander likewise held gatherings with Shah.

Conversations with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar likewise occurred.

He cautioned that the following wet spell will begin from August 7 and last till August 10. Another 1-multi day spell is normal on August 15, anyway the odds of downpour at that point are 40%.