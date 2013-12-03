LAHORE - New emerging star all-rounder Anwar Ali has said that he was looking to serve Pakistan cricket in a big way after getting an instant success in his debut One-dayer against South Africa at Cape Town.

“It was great honour to achieve something in first ODI for Pakistan. But I am setting higher targets to serve Pakistan cricket team for a long time to come,” he said on Monday on his return from Johannesburg after an encouraging tour.

He said it was great moment that he was the part of Pakistan team which won their first One-day International series against South Africa in their home grounds in a quarter century. “It was great feeling and honour being part of history-making team as we beat South Africans in front of their home conditions and crowd,” Anwar, 26-year-old Karachi-born Pathan, said.

“I was bit nervous when told half hour before the match that I was part of the team with Bilawal Bhatti,” he said.

He said he was feeling some pressure when Pakistan slipped to 131-7 when and he went to bat against Dale Steyn, who at his brilliant best. “After early pressure, I felt confident when I started to middle Steyn and played in normal fashion which helped me to score some runs,” he recalled. He said he enjoyed playing with Bilawal Bhatti as they raised second ODI best partnership of 74 runs for the eighth wicket.

Anwar Ali scored an unbeaten 43 off 55 balls with half a dozen boundaries and snapped-up the wickets of Jacques Kallis and David Miller for 24 runs in six over and was named man of the match.

He said during his earlier period with Pakistan Under-19, he was not focused on his batting but later started to pay attention to his batting and scored my maiden century a couple season ago. Anwar said he wanted to follow in foots of Pakistan all-rounders like Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood.

“After achieving a bit of international success, I am eager to be consistent and perform well against Sri Lankans,” he added. He said in Corporate Ramazan Cricket, he played a match winning knocks under intense pressure which raised my confidence and it was first step in establishing me as an all-rounder.

He thanked the support of his neighbor and first class cricketer Tariq Haroon; he said convince his family to allow me to continue to play. Anwar Ali said his late father was against him playing cricket. He said Azam Khan and Zafar Ahmed also gave him great support and assistance in early building of his career.

“Had he seen me today performing for Pakistan, he would have been a proud father. I missed him a lot today,” he said. He said his four paternal uncles and his seven brothers and friends received him at the airport. “My mother was happy and she kissed me when I arrived at home which was great feeling,” he said.