Punjab Environment Secretary Dr Iqbal Muhammad Chohan has stressed the need for a futuristic plan to provide liveable conditions in addition to fulfilling local and industrial liabilities and responsibilities regarding environment.

He was addressing a meeting held at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) to discuss environment issues of the district here on Tuesday. Dr Iqbal said that globalisation had necessitated adoption of international laws particularly in case of environment where no boundaries could be drawn.

He said that as a regulatory agency environment protection department was making serious efforts to comply these laws besides giving full consideration to ground realities including energy crisis and business un-competitiveness.

The provincial secretary said that environment laws were effective but we are not implementing these in accordance to western style. He said such plans should not be restricted only to Faisalabad but it should serve to other growing industrial cities of this province also with necessary action plan for next fifteen to twenty years.

Dr Iqbal mentioned the water treatment plant of Kasur and said that it was out of operation since last two years its rehabilitation was not an easy task but the time had come to create awareness among all segments of society that they must conserve environment for the generations to come.

On the occasion, Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz gave a detailed presentation on water treatment facilities and said that Faisalabad was generating 335 million cubic feet waste water per day out of which 200,000 cubic feet waste water was domestic while the remaining 135 was industrial effluent. He mentioned various studies conducted on the environmental pollution including solid, liquid and air pollutants. He said that three different plans were under consideration to treat water which were expected to be approved within next couple of months.

FCCI President Eng Rizwan Ashraf gave brief resume of Faisalabad and FCCI, saying that industrialists were working in a highly competitive environment and policy decisions without taking them into confidence have put them in vulnerable situation.

He said that most of the industry was consuming gas which was environment friendly but the depletion of gas resources forced them to switch over to other and alternate energy resources which are creating pollution.