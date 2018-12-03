Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have gunned down an alleged criminal in an encounter took place in District Malir locality here on Sunday.

Police officials said that the encounter took place near Jamali bridge at Superhighway within the limits of Sachal police station when at least two armed men riding a motorcycle were busy looting the cash, cell phones and other valuables from the passersby.

The police personnel busy on routine patrolling reached the site and asked bandits to surrender but culprits resorted firing to avoid arrest while during exchange of fire one of them was arrested in injured condition while his companion manage to escape under the cover of fire. The injured suspect, however, succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to hospital. Police officials also claimed to have recovered a pistol from his possession while his body was shifted to morgue for identification. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

TWO SUSPECTS HELD

Police arrested two suspected criminals in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the police in District Malir. The encounter took place in Shah Latif police remits. Police officials said that the encounter took place when the police was busy in conducting snap checking and intercepted the two suspects riding a motorcycle. The armed men instead of stopping a motorcycle opened fire at the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested both the suspects in injured condition. The suspects were later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment where they were later identified as Naeem Wingas and Fida Hussain. The police also claimed to have recovered two pistols, 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Police claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and ammunitions from Bahadurabad area. Police claimed to have arrested a suspect, namely Naseem alias Builder from Tipu Sultan Road after an exchange of fire and later recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions on the information provided by him. The arrested suspect is an active worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, adding that the police later recovered a cache of arms and ammunitions dumped at the Hill Park.

The recovered arms and ammunitions included long range Russian sniper rifle, a Kalashnikov with silencer and four pistols. The suspect was earlier arrested by law enforcers from Orangi Town in 2011 with five Kalashnikovs but released in NRO. The suspect also confessed to have killed a dentist Dr Muzahir Ali Qureshi on June 11, 1988 in Orangi Town. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, police arrested an employee of an online motorcycle service’s rider for robbing a customer. The online motorcycle service’s rider, Imran was arrested by Ferozabad police in a predawn raid. The suspect was arrested on the complained registered with the Ferozabad police station by a citizen, namely Muhammad Tahir. “I had booked my ride on November 26th night near Shaheed-e-Millat Road. The biker phoned me from the corner of my street after he reached to the location. Then I sat on a motorcycle. He then looted a cell phone and a wallet from me at gunpoint after a short ride,” the complainant Tahir narrated. The complainant later approached the police for registering a case against the rider of the online motorcycle service.

The police after registering a case started tracing the suspect and arrested him on Sunday. Police officials suspected that it seems that at least three more companions of the arrested suspect are part of a gang and still roaming in a city while the police was looking for them. Further investigation was underway.