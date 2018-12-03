Share:

Well, the first 100 days of tabdeeli are over. All the corrupt are in jail, getting kicked with hobnailed boots. The hairs from the head of Mian Shehbaz Sharif one by one, leaving Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan the only one with the right to call himself ‘Hairy’. If you are a supporter of the PTI, you will view the first 100 days as a resounding success, with great deals on buffaloes jostling with bargains on armour-plated cars, all so that we could build more dams. On the other hand, if you oppose the PTI, these have been 100 days of failure and slippage, price hikes and quarrels with cops. And of Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM. I don’t know why that is supposed to be funny, but it is.

Well, one mixed omen for the PTI was how Yasir Shah joined Imran on the list of those who have taken 14 wickets for Pakistan. On Day 100 itself, he took 8 for 41. Imran still holds the record for the best match bowling analysis of any Pakistani bowler, of 14 for 116 back in 1982 in Lahore against Sri Lanka. By taking 14 for 184, Yasir has come in second, where he is supposed to stay. The PCB should make it clear in advance that any Test in which a Pakistani bowler takes 15 or more wickets, will be de-recognised as a Test, so that the Kuptaan’s record stands forever. We won the Test, thus drawing the series, but Yasir’s attempt at breaking the record showed that captain Sarfraz was corrupt and a minion of Mian Nawaz, confirming the belief raised by Pakistan’s abject loss in the First Test, when we fell short in the run chase.

Another minion of Mian Nawaz was the DC Sialkot, and a third was the DPO. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar rightly removed them because of their failure to coordinate with the PM’s staff, which led to the confusion that took place before the Kartarpur groundbreaking, but there should also be a NAB investigation against them. They had clearly been bribed by Mian Nawaz to do what they did.

Just to make sure that everyone knew that the Army was on board with the decision to mend ties with India, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was also at the ceremony. If anything happened to the Sialkot div commander, or the local head of the Military Police, ISPR hasn’t said anything. It’s also quiet about the proximity of the corridor to Qadian, which is where the whole Qadiani movement started. Now why would General Bajwa have any objection to friendship with India, or any interest in making the journey to Qadian easier?

Another guest prominent at the ceremony was Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Minister. No, he is not a replacement for Buzdar, belonging to the other Punjab. Actually, the friendship between him and Imran is strange, not because he’s an Indian, but because he was an opener. Fast bowlers like Imran don’t normally like openers, though that isn’t why he had it in for Mian Nawaz.

Imran must have been saddened by the news of the death of the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, Stephen Hillenburg, at 57. I wonder if he would be as saddened by the death of anyone connected with the ‘Donkey King’, which is the runaway hit of the Pakistani cinema and has already broken all the endurance and box office records for a Pakistani animated film. What Imran probably dreads is the film being converted into a cartoon TV show.

He would also have noted the passing of George Bush Sr, the 41st President of the USA, and the father of George W. Bush, the 43rd. His passing reminded us of how the Cold War was fought, and eventually won by the USA. Bush had started by fighting the preceding war, World War II, and was President when the Berlin Wall was torn down, symbolising the end of the Cold War. But it seems that the USA cannot do without war, for his son, George W., was President when the War on Terror started in apocalyptic fashion, with 9/11.

He was a very different Re publican to the present White House incumbent, Donald Trump. For one thing, Trump made him seem an intellectual. Of course, appearances can be deceptive. Trump can count above four, contrary to the common impression. And no, he was younger than the departed, not a contemporary.

While Bush himself was the son of a US Senator, we should note the example of Jam Mashooq Ali, whose father, Jam Sadiq Ali, had once been Sindh CM, dying in the office. Jam Mashooq had been only an MNA about a quarter-century ago, and followed his father only in one thing: wearing dark glasses in the daytime, and indoors. Jam Sadiq had an eye condition, but Jam Mashooq? Apart from the dark glasses, he also used to wear jeans to the National Assembly. I wonder that was a fashion statement, or a comment on the National Assembly.

However, I suppose the only notice Imran Khan has taken of his passing was that he died in the USA, in Houston as a matter of fact, where there’s a large Pakistani community, and one which donates to Imran generously. Imran was telling us not to worry about the recent precipitous fall in the rupee. That too was an IMF opinion, that the rupee was overvalued. Not a reaction to the 100 days.