KARACHI - Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi Sunday said that 20-year audit of the land of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim would be conducted. Talking to the media after a conference of World Federation of Khoja community, he said 70 years’ mess could not be cleaned in 100 days. He told the business community that steps were being taken to improve business environment in the country.

World Federation and Pakistan Federation presented a cheque worth Rs. 10 million for the dams’ fund. He lauded the Memon and Khoja communities for their role in the progress of the country.

The minister said without fixing the KPT, Karachi cannot be fixed, and therefore, he added, he was ordering 20-year audit of the allotment of land in KPT and Port Qasim .