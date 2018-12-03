Share:

LAHORE - Crime against person and crime against property is on the rise across the Punjab province. The latest police data shows that incidents of murder, kidnapping, rape, dacoities, armed robberies and vehicle theft have swelled to an alarming level throughout the province.

According to police figures, at least 71,499 cases were registered in the category of crime against property from January to October as compared to 66,938 such cases reported by police during the same period last year. Similarly, the police registered at least 43,353 cases in the category of crime against person this year as compared to 42,148 such cases reported during the same period last year.

All reported crime incidents are divided into two main categories- crime against person and crime against property. The part-I (crimes against person) includes eight categories - murder, attempted murder, hurt, kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, rape, gang rape and others. The part-II (crime against property) comprises of dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle snatching, and cattle theft cases.

The provincial police reported an overall 333, 376 cases of crime during the first 10 months of 2018 with substantial increase in the incidents of violent crimes. At least 43,432 cases are still under investigation while the police have failed to trace criminals behind no less than 15,313 cases.

However, the cases reported by police under the head of “local and special laws violations” decreased slightly during the first 10 months of this year as compared to the previous one.

The police reported 110,737 cases in the category of local and special laws violations this year while last year at least 123,732 cases were reported by police under this head.

Also, police reported at least 107,787 cases of crime under the head of “Miscellaneous Laws” during the first 10 months of this year against the last year’s 109,011 cases reported in the same category.

The conviction rate however improved comparatively. At least 75,748 persons were convicted during the first 10 months of this year while last year at least 71, 760 persons had been convicted in various cases during the same period. However, at least 58,694 persons were acquitted this year while at least 58,851 persons were acquitted in different cases during the corresponding period of last year.

MURDER: The incidents of murder also increased during the first 10 months of 2018 as compared to the previous year. At least 3,526 people were murdered across the province during the first 10 months of this year. However, the police had reported at least 3,437 murder cases during the corresponding period of 2017.

The police have declared at least 94 murder cases as untraceable while 737 cases are still under investigation. Last year, police investigators were unable to solve many blind murder cases. In these blind murder cases, several victims were women and children who were found brutally murdered in different parts of the province.

ATTEMPTED MURDER: The province also witnessed a sizeable surge in the incidents of attempted murder registered during the first 10 months of this year if compared to the corresponding period of 2017. The provincial police registered 4,282 attempted murder cases this year against last year’s 3,774 such incidents.

HURT: The police, during the first 10 months of this year, reported at least 13,120 “Hurt” cases in the category of crime against person. However, the provincial police had reported 13,831 such cases during the first 10 months of 2017.

KIDNAPPING: The provincial police registered at least 12,759 abduction cases during the first 10 months of 2018 as compared to 11,730 kidnapping incidents reported during the corresponding period of 2017. Most of the victims were said to be women and young girls who were abducted by gunmen. At least 50 cases of kidnapping for ransom were also registered with the police during the first 10 months of this year. Last year, the police had reported 35 cases of kidnapping for ransom during the same period.

RAPE/GANG-RAPE: At least 2,846 rape cases were reported by the provincial police during the first 10 months of this year while during the matching period of 2017 the police had reported 2,608 rape cases. Similarly, at least 172 cases of gang-rape were reported by police during the first 10 months of this year against 159 gang rape incidents registered with the police during the same period of 2017. The police also reported at least 6,598 cases under the head of “Others” in the category of crime against person.

DACOITIES: The police, during the first 10 months of this year reported at least 640 cases of dacoities (involving five or more than five gunmen) against 569 such cases registered with the provincial police during the same period in 2017. At least 153 dacoity cases are still under investigation while police failed to identify criminals in at least 51 dacoity cases.

ROBBERIES: The new police data shows that at least 11,448 armed robberies were reported during the first 10 months of this year against 10,359 such cases reported during the corresponding period of 2017. Similarly, at least 9,459 cases of burglary were reported by the police during the first 10 months of 2018 against 9,223 such cases registered with the police during the same period in 2017.

THEFT: During the first ten months of this year, the provincial police registered 1,180 theft cases against 1,286 theft cases reported during the corresponding period of 2017. The police data revealed a considerable increase in cattle-theft cases this year as compared to the previous year. According to police, at least 4,598 cattle-theft cases were registered with the police during the first ten months of 2018 while the police had reported 4,248 such cases during the same period in 2017.

MOTOR VEHICLE SNATCHING: The police during the first ten months of 2018 reported at least 15,608 cases of motor-vehicle-theft while during the same period in 2017 the police had reported 13,145 such cases. As far as the incidents of motor-vehicle-snatching are concerned, the police this year reported at least 2,954 cases against 2,909 such incidents reported during the same period in 2017.

In Punjab, auto-lifting has become a booming business and more than 20,000 citizens are deprived of their vehicles every year. Less than 10 per cent of the total snatched or stolen vehicles are recovered by police annually. Thus, thousands of auto-lifting cases are declared by police as “untraceable” every year.