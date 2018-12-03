Share:

Fifth session of the Punjab Assembly is starting today at 2pm. Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will preside over the session. During Monday’s sitting, questions relating to the departments of Housing, Urban Development, Public Health Engineering and Local Government will be answered by the concerned ministers. Besides the call attention notices, the Assembly will also hold general debate on the annual report of the Punjab Commission for the Status of Women for the year 2016. Also, the government is expected to table over a dozen new bills in the Assembly during the current session which is likely to continue for two weeks.