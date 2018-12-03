Share:

Recently appointed Asian Cricket Council chairman and BCB president Nazmul Hasan said India and Pakistan should play more cricket between themselves, based on the two sides’ popularity. A game of cricket between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is still the most watched match in the cricketing world and this fact should encourage the two sides to play more matches between themselves, said Nazmul.

Deteriorating political relations between India and Pakistan over the years has seen the two countries stop hosting each other. The only time the two sides meet each other is during multi-nation ICC and ACC events. The last time the two sides met in a bilateral series was during Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012-13. Tourist Pakistan during their 13-day long tour played three ODIs and two T20Is against host India. Back then, this was the first bilateral series between the two cricket giants in five years.

Nazmul made this statement when queried if he, as the ACC president, will put in any effort in improving the cricket relations between India and Pakistan. “I want cricket to be at its place. Pakistan-India game is still the most viewed match in world cricket. Considering that fact, we think they should play against each other. And at the same time, in order to develop cricket in Asia, there should be more cricket between these two countries,” said Nazmul to the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur Sunday.

“To be honest, this is a big issue and I will have a discussion on this. I am confident that there will be matches played between them. Both the BCCI and its players want to play against Pakistan. But there are issues which the cricket boards cannot solve,” the ACC chief added.

Bangladesh are sending their U-23 team to Pakistan to participate in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The occasion is the second of the BCB sending a national level team to Pakistan after Bangladesh women’s team toured the violence-hit nation in 2015.

The Bangladesh U-23 team consist of six national cricketers.

Bangladesh are placed in Group B alongside host Pakistan, Hong Kong and UAE while Group A comprises Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India and Oman.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. All the Group B matches will be played in Pakistan while Group A games will be played in Sri Lanka.

The BCB agreed to send a team to Pakistan only after strong assurance of adequate security by the Pakistan cricket authorities. The Bangladesh U-23 team are scheduled to leave Dhaka Monday. “The tournament is being played in two parts. Our first phase matches are in Pakistan and we will play matches in Sri Lanka if we qualify. India have issues touring Pakistan so we (Bangladesh) also cannot put objection and put the tournament in jeopardy,” Nazmul clarified.

“It is true that there is security concern in Pakistan. But I have recently visited there and spoke of the security arrangement. We are sending the team only after getting strong security assurance. We ourselves have taken some measures which include sending representatives to asses security arrangements,” said Nazmul, who was appointed ACC chief last month.