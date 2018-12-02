Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-The local administration has retrieved precious state land measuring 1,721 kanal worth Rs202.43 million from illegal occupation. The land situated in as many as 11 Mauzas of Sub-division Ahmedpur East.

Assistant Commissioner Waqar Hussain stated while talking to newsmen here the other day.

Sharing details, he informed that under the instructions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the local administration with the assistance of Circle police retrieved precious state land situated in Chak Wahni, Sojhla Tanvari, Tahir Wali, Ali Kharak, Mehrab Wala, NandPur, Sukhail, Ahmedpur Kohna, Kotla Sheikhan, Sultanpur and Baildaran Mauzas of Sub-division Ahmedpur East. The AC claimed that estimated value of the retrieved land is more than Rs202.43 million.

He announced that the operation would continue against land grabbers. Responding a question, he revealed that in the next phase of the clean-up operation, the administration would retrieve occupied land owned by the education and health departments. A target action plan has been chalked out, he concluded.