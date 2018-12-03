Share:

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Political Affairs Akram Chaudhary paid a visit to several Sunday markets established across the city by the government with an aim to provide relief to ordinary people. The objective of the visit was to review progress and compliance to recently issued directions regarding prices and quality of major eatable items being sold in the markets. While visiting markets at Shadman, Wahdat Road, Johar Town and Township, Akram talked to stall owners, buyers and on duty staff to know their views and complaints. He reviewed complaint cells and sought report over resolution of registered complaints. He expressed displeasure with poor quality fruits and vegetables at Shadman market as well as noncompliance of the direction regarding inclusion of adjacent area of the bazaar previously managed by the TMA administration. Moreover, the adviser to the chief minister said that a remarkable improvement can be seen at all markets when “we see prices and quality of essential items. We are also focusing on provision of clean drinking water, foolproof security and elimination of encroachments. Ostrich meat shall be made available in these markets as well because there is an enhanced demand of buyers. The government is highly serious to put an end to the politics behind demand and supply. Furthermore, the adviser to the Punjab chief minister warned that stall owners not abiding by the standard instructions shall be deprived of stalls. Public representatives and officers should play their role for relief to common men.