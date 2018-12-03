Share:

LAHORE - Ahmed Baig of Wapda clinched the 1st Chairman Wapda Golf Championship 2018 title here at the fantastic and breathtaking Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Water Resources M Faisal Wada and Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and awarded prizes to the winners in the presence of Gen (r) Ahsan Hayat, Lt Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool, Lt Gen (r) Mian Muhammed Hilal Hussain, Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hassan, Lt Gen (r) M Tariq, Kang Chong Jin, CEO, Defence Raya, sponsoring bankers and participating golfers.

Ahmed achieved success by a margin of two strokes as he triumphed over another accomplished one Ghazanfar Mehmood (Wapda). Ahmed was virtually flawless and this attribute tilts the flow of competition in his favour. It goes to the credit of Ghazanafar that he tried to elevate his game to a winning level but then Ahmed stayed ahead with some remarkable shot making.

Over the three rounds, Ahmed had scores of 70, 72 and 73 and an aggregate of 215 as against Ghazanfars scores of 72, 72 and 73 and an aggregate of 217. Another one who added competitive grace to the race for honors in gross section was young Zunair Aleem Khan of Defence Raya, who managed three rounds scores of 77, 72 and an impressive 70 on the final day. His attempt to cast a winning breakthrough was masterful but in the final reckoning he had to be content with the third gross.

The best performer in net category turned out to be Hafiz Awais of Defence Raya. This turned out to be a good occasion for him as he demonstrated his playing skills in an impressive manner as his net winning aggregate was 207. The runner-up net was Ahmed Jabran of Defence Raya with a score of net 209. Ali Naeem of Royal Palm ended up picking the third net as his score was net 215.

The ladies champion was Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya, as her gross score for two rounds was 151. The second gross winner was Humna Amjad of PAF Skyview as the score she achieved was 157 while Ghazala Yasmin of Wapda won third gross, with a score of 162. The net winner in ladies section was Suneyah Osama of Garrison as her score was 136 while the second net winner was Mina Zainab with score of net 143 and third net went to Zaib-un-Nisa of Royal Palm as her score was net 144. The longest drive was won by Brek Bately, Deputy High Commissioner Australia.

The veterans’ net title was won by Fayyaz Bashir while Ejaz Malik emerged as runner-up and Lt Col (r) Azam Khan bagged third position. The veterans’ first gross title went to Col Hazir while Maj UD Najmi finished second and Col (r) Mudassar Asghar third.

In the senior amateurs, the first net was won by Maj Gen Tahir while Dr Tariq Habib Malik bagged second position and Muhammed Omar Khan third. The seniors amateurs first gross title went to Tariq Mehmood while Col (r) Rustam Ali Chatta claimed second position and Lt Col (r) Asif Mehdi third.

In invitational category, the first net award was clinched by Safdar Shah while Lt Gen (r) Muhammed Hilal claimed second position and Col Farhat Kayani third position. The first invitational gross trophy was lifted by Col Shafqat Niaz while Tauqir Tipu earned second position and Brig Waseem Azmat third.