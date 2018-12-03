Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ahmed Chaudhary stunned Serbia’s Igor Banecivec in the qualifying round-2 match of the Serena Hotels ITF Men’s Pro-Circuit (Futures) Tennis Tournament-2018 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Sunday. A total of 8 matches were played on the second day of the championship. Ahmed won the first set 6-2 and second 6-3. In other matches, Jackson Varney (AUS) beat Worovin Kumthonkittikul (THA) 6-1, 6-4; Barkat Khan (PAK) beat Abdaal Haider (PAK) 6-3, 6-4; Amal Sultanbekov (UZB) beat Fariduni Bakhodur (TJK) 6-3, 6-3; Michal Wozniak (POL) beat NG Hao Yuan (SGP) 6-3, 6-2; Cheong Hwi Kim (KOR) beat Abdullah Adnan (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) beat Hamidreza Nadaf (IRI) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Malik Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Mohammad Abdulla (QAT) 6-3, 6-3.–Staff Reporter