Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, referring to Fawad Choudhary's statement in respect of altering the certain subjects of 18th amendment, has said that it was a straight assault on the provincial autonomy.

In a statement on Monday, the provincial advisor said that Fawad's efforts were destined to failure as he was trying to be more loyal to his masters to appease them. ' Bringing such sorts of wishes to forefront was tantamount to a day light dream ," according to Barrister Murtaza Wahab and added that during in presidential office, Asif Ali Zardari had presented gift to people of Pakistan in form of 18th amendment . Provincial autonomy was a dream for people of smaller federating units and former president made it a reality.

The provincial advisor said that all the assemblies had unanimously endorsed the 18th amendment, but PTI was trying to sabotage the structure of constitution of country.

He said that they condemned this anti country efforts of PTI in strongest possible words and reserve the right of protest against this nefarious anti country efforts of Pakistan Tehrik Insaf.

He said that prices of essential commodities were touching the sky due to economic policies of PTI that made the lives of common men miserable , while the rulers of the day were beating the drums that everything was excellent.