Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government is going to launch an awareness campaign to combat child labour on Monday (today).

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan will inaugurate this awareness campaign at Saeed Ahmed Awan Center for Improvement of Working Conditions and Environment (CIWCE) Township Lahore.

Country Director International Labour Organization Ingrid, representatives from European Union, UNICEF, trade and labour unions, academia, NGOs along with parents and children will participate in the inaugural ceremony.