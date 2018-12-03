Share:

DHAKA - Off spinner Mehidy Hasan finished with a match haul of 12-117, the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler, to spin his side to an innings and 184 runs victory against West Indies in the second test on Sunday.

It marked the first time Bangladesh won a test by an innings margin against any opposition in its 112-test history, a win that completed a sweep of the two-match series following its 64-run victory in the first test. Bangladesh compiled 508 in its first innings, thanks to a career-best 136 from Mahmudullah and three half-centuries from skipper Shakib Al Hasan (80), opener Shadman Islam (76) and Liton Das (54) after which the spinners took the charge.

Mehidy recorded his career-best bowling figures in an innings, claiming 7-58 to skittle West Indies for 111 in its first innings after the tourists resumed on day three on 75-5. With a 397-run lead, Shakib Al Hasan had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on. It proved to be right decision as Bangladesh’s spin quartet_offspinners Mehidy Hasan and Nayeem Hasan and left-arm spinners Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan_continued exposing West Indies’ vulnerability against spin on a pitch that offered turn and variable bounce.

The tourists were dismissed for 213 in the second innings. Skipper Shakib made the breakthrough yet again in the first over, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite (1) leg-before wicket. Fresh from his career-best first innings, Mehidy Hasan (5-59) had Keiran Powell (6) stumped to keep Bangladesh on track to sweep the series.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (3-40) then struck twice in consecutive overs to dismiss Sunil Ambris (4) and Roston Chase (3), with the tourists on 29-4. Shai Hope (25) and Shimron Hetmyer resisted with a 56-run stand before Mehidy had Hope caught by Shakib at short midwicket. Amid Hetmyer’s free-flowing batting, Bangladesh spinners kept striking at regular intervals with Mehidy again at the fore.

Hetmyer did manage to smash nine sixes and one four in a show of clean hitting in his career best 92-ball 93 before one mishit against the bowling of Mehidy cost him his wicket. Mehidy then completed his second five-for in the match and seventh in his 18 tests, dismissing Joeml Warrican.

The last-wicket pair of Kemar Roach (37 not out) and Shermon Lewis (20) delayed the inevitable and forced an extended tea session, sharing a 42-run stand, before Taijul dismissed Lewis, who reviewed the leg-before decision in vain. A three-match one-day series between the sides starts November 9.

Scorecard

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS: 508

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 75-5):

K Brathwaite b Shakib 0

K Powell b Mehidy 4

S Hope b Mehidy 10

S Ambris b Shakib 7

R Chase b Mehidy 0

S Hetmyer c & b Mehidy 39

S Dowrich lbw b Mehidy 37

D Bishoo c Shadman b Mehidy 1

K Roach c Liton b Mehidy 1

J Warrican not out 5

S Lewis lbw b Shakib 0

EXTRAS: (b4, lb3) 7

TOTAL: (all out; 36.4 overs) 111

FOW: 1-0, 2-6, 3-17, 4-20, 5-29, 6-86, 7-88, 8-92, 9-110, 10-111.

BOWLING: Shakib 15.4-4-27-3, Mehidy 16-1-58-7, Nayeem 3-0-9-0, Taijul 1-0-10-0, Mahmudullah 1-1-0-0.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS:

K Brathwaite lbw b Shakib 1

K Powell St Mushfiqur b Mehidy 6

S Hope c Shakib b Mehidy 25

S Ambris lbw b Taijul 4

R Chase c Mominul b Taijul 3

S Hetmyer c Mithun b Mehidy 93

S Dowrich c Soumya b Nayeem 3

D Bishoo c Soumya b Mehidy 12

K Roach not out 37

J Warrican c & b Mehidy 0

S Lewis lbw b Taijul 20

EXTRAS: (b6, lb3) 9

TOTAL: (all out, 59.2 overs) 213

FOW: 1-2, 2-14, 3-23, 4-29, 5-85, 6-96, 7-143, 8-166, 9-171, 10-213.

BOWLING: Shakib 14-3-65-1, Mehidy 20-2-59-5, Taijul 10.2-1-40-3, Mahmudullah 1-0-6-0, Nayeem 14-2-34-1.

TOSS: Bangladesh

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV UMPIRE: Richard Illingworth

RESERVE UMPIRE: Sharfuddoula

MATCH REFEREE: Andy Pycroft