RAHIM YAR KHA: The police foiled a bid to blast 24-inch gas pipeline by recovering and defusing explosives here on Sunday. Police said on a tip-off regarding presence of a suspicious bag near a 24-inch gas pipeline in Rukanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan, they reached the scene. During search of the bag, five kg explosives were recovered and defused later. The police cordoned off the area after the recovery of explosives and launched search operation but no arrest could be made.–INP