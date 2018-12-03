Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

In his meetings with the governor and the chief minister, the Balochistan chief minister exchanged views on inter-province cooperation and stressed the need to work together for development of New Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar said that two provinces could work jointly to make a New Pakistan where the common man will prosper. He said the Punjab government was also looking forward to development of other provinces.

“Balochistan has a key role in new Pakistan and is very close to my heart,” he said, adding that Punjab will help Balochistan establish a cardiology centre and children hospital. He vowed to move forward collectively for development and progress of Pakistan besides promoting solidarity, harmony and brotherhood among the provinces.

Buzdar said that a special quota had been reserved in Punjab’s educational institutions for students of Balochistan and they have been provided scholarships for higher education. Moreover, he said, a ceremony will be held in the honour of students who are studying in Punjab’s educational institutions.

Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan invited Sardar Usman Buzdar to visit Balochistan. He appreciated the fact that there was a large number of students of Balochistan enrolled in educational institutions in Punjab. “Pakistan belongs to us all and we are united for the development of our country,” he said.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar and Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Dr Raheel Siddiqui were also present on this occasion.

Later on, leaders of the Buzdar tribe led by Tor Khan Buzdar called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan at the office of the Punjab chief minister. Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present. The leaders of Buzdar tribe informed the CM about their issues. They demanded construction of 14-kilometre long road from District Barakhan to Chapparta Kharr. They also pressed for construction and repair of Bawata via Mahmad Samand to Kharr Road in Barakhan district. They also demanded supply of electricity to Basti Hayat Mohammad, Basti Marble and Doodar Rehmat Khan, a town in District Mosa Khail.

The Balochistan chief minister assured the leaders for quick resolution of their problems and said that these issues will be addressed on priority basis. Leaders of Buzdar tribe thanked him for his cooperation.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar warmly welcomed CM of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan who arrived in Lahore on Sunday. He was given special protocol at airport as well as at CM office. Sardar Usman Buzdar himself reached the airport to receive him. It was the first time that CM of Balochistan received this protocol on his arrival in Lahore. Both chief ministers also talked to each other in Balochi language at the airport as well as in office.

VAWDA CALLS ON PUNJAB CM, SPEAKER

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Sunday had separate meetings with Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Matters of mutual interest including water management and conservation of water resources came under discussion. They also discussed the issues relating to distribution of water among the provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that water was a blessing of Allah and its wastage should be stopped in order to save it for future generations. He said that construction of dams was inevitable for water storage and the PTI government was working on an emergency basis for planning of water resources.

Moreover, the chief minister said the movement for dam fund had gained momentum and become a national movement. Federal Minister Faisal Vawda said that all provincial governments should play their role for saving water resources.

PUNJAB CM’S MESSAGE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in his message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities that the purpose of observing this day is to devise comprehensive strategy to make disabled persons useful citizens of the society. “Islam lays stress on respect for special people and taking care of them. It is our moral, social and religious obligation to work for rights of special people. Moreover, every segment of society has to play his part in order to provide disabled persons the right place in society as they are already confronting dejected situations of life with their passion, courage and spirit,” he said. He said, “These people are not burdensome for society; they are using their capabilities to share burdens. We all should take time out of our busy engagements to help special people. If provided with the best facilities for training and education, these people can be turned into useful citizens of the society. Measurements taken for rights of special people reflect ethical and social values of any nation. He said that measures for the progress and welfare of special people are foremost in government priorities and specific policy is being prepared in New Pakistan to provide them with their rights and to give equitable development opportunities to them. It is the need of hour to create awareness about the social, economic and cultural status of the people in the community. He said that efforts should be made to provide equitable development opportunities to special people in all fields of life and we have to reiterate the pledge that efforts will be made effectively for welfare of special people.