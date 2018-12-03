Share:

MELBOURNE - Relieved defending champion Cameron Smith held off a final round charge from close friend Marc Leishman to win the Australian PGA Championship by two strokes Sunday. He took a three-shot lead over his fellow Australian into day four of the European Tour-sanctioned event at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, but it quickly evaporated. Leishman had four birdies on the front nine while Smith made two bogeys to give him the edge going into the home straight. It set up a tense finale with Smith -- who partnered Leishman to second place at the World Cup in Melbourne last weekend. Smith kept his cool, sinking birdies at 12, 13 and 15 while Leishman floundered with bogeys at 14 and 16, leaving him with a round of 69 to end his hopes of a first-ever win at a major Australian event.–AFP