Rawalpindi - The citizens have been advised to adopt precautionary measures during winter to avoid gas explosions and properly switch off gas appliances before going to bed, said District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rehman. Talking to APP, he said there was need for launching an awareness campaign among the people about safety measures needed to be taken on such occasions and about the first aid to be provided to the victims.

Every year in winter, there are reports of casualties due to incidents of gas explosions caused by gas leakage from appliances, mostly from substandard portable gas heaters. 46 gas explosions were reported in different areas of the Rawalpindi district during last winter, he said.

The people know little about how to detect gas leakage, what to do in case of fire and how to provide immediate medical assistance to the burn victims before shifting them to a hospital.

“If there is smell of gas inside your room or shop, then don’t smoke or strike a match, don’t turn on a light, don’t operate any electrical appliance, don’t use a flashlight or lighter and leave the place immediately. The people should turn off the main gas valve, if possible, leave the doors open, call the gas or Rescue personnel”, he added.

He advised the citizens to switch off gas heaters before going to bed to avoid risks of fire and casualties, as heater use increases during cold season.