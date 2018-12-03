Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani said that CPLC is a good model working with the civil society for combating crime in the city and to facilitate and provide guidance to the citizens to protect them from crimes.

He expressed these views while he was being briefed about the Citizen- Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC’s) functions at its office, Governor House during his visit.

Zubair Habib, Chief of CPLC, briefed the commissioner about the progress of the work undertaken by the CPLC. Other office bearers and chiefs of different zones of CPLC were also present on this occasion.

The commissioner appreciated the role of the CPLC for the elimination of the crimes in the city. The Chief of CPLC made detailed presentation to the Commissioner describing that a huge decline has been happening in the city for combating crimes. He mentioned the details of incidents of crimes declined from 2018 to October 2018 including kidnapping for ransom, extortion, killings, snatching of vehicles and mobiles phones.

Working of the complaint cell and call centre was also briefed on this occasion to the commissioner, was informed that snatching of the vehicles has declined from 2013 to October 2018 greatly. According to the statistics, 4505 vehicles were snatched in 2013 while 660 vehicles have been reportedly snatched in 2018. According to the statistics, as told the commissioner in 2013 there were 173 persons kidnapped which has declined to a great extents that is only ten incidents of kidnapping has reported. Similarly, Bank robbery has also decreased figure in five years. In 2013 number of bank robbery incident took place was 31 which is now 3.

The commissioner appreciated the efforts of Citizen- Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) for the efforts for combating the crime that made the declining trend in heinous crimes in the city.

He was optimistic in providing full support of the city administration and stressed the need to develop a capacity building development programme for the functionaries of the CPLC.

The commissioner was also briefed about the CPLC’s initiative Jail inmates’ database in order to maintain a record of prisoners in all Karachi Jails. As per details briefed CPLC offices for recording Jail inmates’ details are located at Central Prisons Karachi since June 2009 where Biometrics and digital photos are secured.

Further, it was also told that this initiative has resulted in reduction of malpractices in terms of Jail Inmates where each and every incoming and outgoing criminal has to go through this process.

The commissioner showed his keen interest in the neighborhood care projects in which local residents along with CPLC attempt to ensure area security, policing in close liaison with Police and Rangers that has resulted in drastic reduction in heinous and street crimes.