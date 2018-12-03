Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that provincial government is taking all possible steps to resolve the issue of shortage of doctors in Thar.

Chairing a high level meeting here on Sunday, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the Sindh government has decided to take stern action against the doctors who have not joined their duties in Thar. During the meeting it was told that a show cause notice through newspapers will be issued before initiating disciplinary action against the doctors who refused to join duties in Thar. The chief secretary said more allowances will be given to the doctors performing their duties in different health facilities in Tharparkar.

He said that no compromise will be made in the issue of provision of basic health facilities of the people of province and those no performing their duties would have to face the consequences.