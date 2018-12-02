Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emily Blunt conquered her fears while filming 'Mary Poppins Returns'. The 35-year-old actress used to have a huge fear of singing and flying but revealed she managed to overcome both of those for her performance in the upcoming movie.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I was particularly challenged by two aspects of the movie, which were the singing and the flying. I'm terrified of both singing and heights. I had to sing while suspended from a great height in this movie. Those days were quite traumatic but I survived and in the end, I felt quite proud. It was a cathartic experience.'' Emily has previously revealed that acting helped her overcome her childhood stutter.

The star - who has Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with her husband John Krasinski - had a speech impediment when she was growing up and she used to focus on ''watching and listening'' to people because she ''couldn't speak fluently''.

She said: ''Because I couldn't speak fluently, I watched and listened. I'd be on the Tube, and I'd wonder about people and invent back stories for everyone. There's always been a natural desire to walk in the shoes of others. It started quite young, because it was the only tool I had to speak properly. I was that kid, upstairs in my room, trying out stuff in the mirror. But I'd never tell anyone about it. It was always very private.''

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rob Marshall revealed he took offering the role to Emily as seriously as a marriage proposal.

He said: I guess it was. I didn't mean it to be. I did think it was a big deal to ask her to play this role so I wanted to set it up in a sort of ceremonious way.

''When I said, you know, it's Mary Poppins, the character and the film, there was definitely silence. But then I heard her inhale with excitement. I knew that, of course, we all had trepidations and fear about how you follow that brilliant first film, but I know how fearless she is and I knew she would say yes.

''By the end of the phone call it was a big yes.''