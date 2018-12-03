Share:

ISLAMABAD - Experts on Friday called for creating more awareness to sensitize women about their due rights being affected in domestic violence as majority of them was unaware of their basic rights.

The experts said they were not even familiar how to register a complaint and suffered domestic violence in the hands of men. Human rights activist Dr Farzana Bari stressed that educating women regarding their fundamental rights and protecting them from physical violence was the need of the hour.

She said a strong factor on women’s vulnerability to the current situation was illiteracy and majority of the incidents were being reported from the uneducated community. She stressed the relevant authorities to ensure “education for all” for a greater civilized Pakistan.

She further emphasized for women’s participation in all spheres of national affairs. There was need to mobilize individuals through awareness workshops to stop this menace, she added.

Bari also proposed dialogue among all stakeholders of the community, including police, politicians, and opinion makers in ensuring strong domestic violence legislation and holding community-based awareness workshops with experts on how to recognize or speak out against domestic violence.

Marvi Sirmad, a social activist said in order to prevent women from domestic violence and provide them medico-legal support, a new approach was required to be adopted in collaboration with health team members, religious and societal leaders, NGOs, police department and people from other similar groups, she added .

She said it was the collective responsibility of government and educated segment of society to make this their motives to educate women about their rights. She said, though some of the organizations were working, there was a need to enhance its scale. She said media’s role in this regard was the most sought for a positive change in society. A senior official of Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Khawaja said they were evolving a comprehensive plan to check domestic violence and create awareness among women.

He said his ministry was in process of drafting a comprehensive bill for domestic violence. He quoted Khyber Pakhtunkhaw’s example where provincial government established a women complaint desk in police stations to report cases of crimes against women.

“Before the formation of the complaint desks, women were reluctant to report to male police officers”, he added.