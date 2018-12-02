Share:

SIALKOT-Despite lapse of five days, the Head Marala Police failed to locate and recover a Hindu girl, allegedly kidnapped by three accused over a matrimonial issue in village Rawal Kukkar-Bajwat here.

Kamal Kumar, father of the victim Raj Bari,26, informed that a local youth Saif Ullah wanted to marry his daughter Raj Bari, a teacher by profession at a local private school. “Due to difference of religion, we refused the marriage proposal,” he said.

Kamal Kumar alleged that Saif Ullah kidnapped his daughter from her house on Nov 28, (five days ago). On the report of Kamal Kumar, the Head Marala police have registered a case (214/2018) under section 365-B against four nominated accused Riasat Ali, Muhammad Iqbal, Sajid Hussain and Saif Ullah, with no arrest or recovery of the kidnapped Hindu girl.

Local Hindu community has strongly protested against the incident, demanding early arrest of the accused and recovery of the kidnapped Hindu girl.

On the other hand, two other married women were also kidnapped in separate incidents occurred in Daska tehsil here.

Some unknown armed accused kidnapped local labourer Sikandar’s wife Maria Bibi,22, at gunpoint from her house in village Bhaano Pindi-Motra, Daska tehsil here. Police have registered a case with no clue, arrest or recovery, in this regard.

In village Mundeyki Goraya-Daska, some unknown armed accused kidnapped a married woman Muqadas Bibi while shopping there in a local bazaar in village Mundeyki Goraya.

The police have registered separate cases with no arrest.