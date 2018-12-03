Share:

QUEBEC CITY - Oleksandr Gvozdyk knocked out Adonis Stevenson with 13 seconds remaining in the 11th round to capture the World Boxing Council light heavyweight championship in Quebec City on Saturday. Gvozdyk unloaded a barrage of rights and lefts that sent the Canadian champion reeling. He then finished Stevenson off with a crushing right hand, leaving him leaning awkwardly against the corner ropes. Gvozdyk claimed the belt in his first shot at a major title and he did it by making the trip to Canada to face Stevenson on his home soil. Gvozdyk, who won an Olympic bronze medal for Ukraine at the 2012 Games, improved to 16-0 with 13 knockouts. Stevenson, 41, showed his age in the later rounds, looking tired and lacking power. He suffered just the second defeat of his career, dropping to 29-2-1 overall.–AFP