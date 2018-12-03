Share:

Islamabad - Sensing a communication gap between police and the residents of Islamabad, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has decided to give the people direct access to the police in case they have any complaint against the law-enforcers or information about criminal activities.

The step would help bridge trust deficit between the two real stakeholders when it comes to law and order and policing in the city, according to the official sources. The IGP, soon after assuming charge of the office, felt a trust deficit and communication gap between the residents and the police and decided to alleviate it. “From now onwards, any resident can contact police on email address ig.ict.at.your.service@gmail.com if he has any complaint against the police or some information about criminal activity, land mafia or encroachments in the city,” the police have announced. According to the police, the complainant would also be kept informed and updated about the action taken on the complaint/information. The initiative will not only help in changing the perception of citizens toward police but also empower them by providing easy access to the police. This will also bring transparency in the police affairs.

According to the IGP, law and order is a pre-requisite for socio-economic prosperity and political stability of any country.

For better results, Islamabad police also encourages community oriented policing to reinforce the basic idea that the fight against crime is a collective effort of both the community and the police.