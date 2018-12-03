Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan is going to hosts the professional international wrestlers, who will feature in ‘Ring of Pakistan’ to be held on December 7 and 9 in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

Ring of Pakistan CEO Syed Asim Ali Shah told The Nation that after a long time, such number of international wrestlers will be in Pakistan annihilating the fictional perception created. “More than 20 professional wrestlers are landing in the country from UK, USA, Canada, France, Italy and various other countries to entertain wrestling enthusiasts in Pakistan.

“The wrestlers include former WWE superstars Chris Masters, one of the main attractions of ‘Ring of Pakistan’. “Other participating wrestlers are Cynide, Hakeen, Haddi, Ho Ho Lune, Tiny Iron, KC Spinelli, Milasmidt, Red Scorpion, La Rufa, Yacine, Bernard and Adam. The only Pakistani professional wrestlers Badshah Khan will also feature in the event,” he added.

Syed Asim said arrival of the wrestlers is expected to be from today (Monday) onwards in Karachi. “The event, which will be hosted by famous Hollywood actor and TV host Jhony Locasto, will be a major gain for Pakistan as it will deteriorate the fallacies that create hindrance in organising international events. ISPR has shown its much support towards ROP that is of great importance. The first show is to be held in Karachi on Dec 7. The wrestlers will land in Karachi according to the schedule. Earlier Jhony Locasto also paid a short visit to Karachi to look over the arrangements.”

He added that Basdah Khan has already landed and busy in promotional activities along with the championship belt among the city. According to ROP officials, the response of public is superb and they are expecting an eminent environment. “The ROP has not only gained the interest of public but also the media. In Lahore, the show is to be held at Alhamra Open Air Opposite to Gaddafi Stadium on Dec 9 while KMC Sports Complex in Karachi will host the jam-packed crowd. The tickets are available for all categories online and physically.”

Syed Asim said: “We are determined to work without any pause to establish professional wrestling. It has been a great learning experience since we started and we continue to learn through practical implementation. The ROP welcomes all who support the development and promotion of sports in Pakistan.

“Ring of Pakistan is being appreciated by the international wrestling fraternity for being able to execute the professional wrestling event successfully. The slogan raised by ROP that ‘wrestling comes home’ has become the heartbeat of Pakistani wrestling fans and they are excited to witness the shows,” he added.