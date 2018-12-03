Share:

ISLAMABAD - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will host 33rd conference of Administrative Council of Organization of Islamic Capitals, cities and cooperation fund (OICC) next year in the federal capital.

MCI Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Ali Naqvi told APP that the corporation would make comprehensive arrangements for the 33rd session of the council.

Mayors and representatives of member capitals and cities of different Islamic countries would participate in the session. He said the committee is comprising representative of municipalities of Oman, holy city Makkah, Muscat, Ankara, Djibouti and OICC secretariats aimed at making platform more effective besides enhancing cooperation in other fields including culture, technology and development process.

Mayor of Islamabad Anser Aziz said the conference would help making Muslim world capitals and cities as model cities by sharing each-others expertise and experiences. He informed that the MCI was made the member of financial and administrative committee during the 32rd session held at Djibouti. He said ensuring mutual coordination between the municipalities of Islamic cities would help build new opportunities.

He further said during the next session the member countries would share their expertise about culture, technology and development process.