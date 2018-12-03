Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against 155,570 motorcyclists for not using helmets and 2996 underage drivers for rash driving during the current year.

According to the police, ITP’s campaign is underway against those involved in reckless driving and violation of traffic rules in the light of directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

Under supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, Deputy Superintendents of Police in all traffic zones are ensuring strict action against those violating the traffic rules. The officials said that special squads have been constituted to perform duties at important avenues and boulevards of the city.

They said different squads fined 155,570 motorcyclists driving bikes without helmets and 2996 underage drivers also involved in stunts and risky driving on roads. Along with, the police teams from the Education Wing remained present on important roads and gave safety tips to road-users.

The education teams also visited the educational institutions and delivered lectures as how to ensure safe road environment in the city.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has said that such punitive measures are not taken to tease anyone but the only purpose is to ensure safety to the lives of road-users.

He has appealed the parents of the amateur drivers to cooperate with police, keep vigilant eye on their children and avoid handing over them vehicles.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 12 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered heroin, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. He said all responsible of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug-pushers.

According to details, Crime Investigation Agency nabbed Somi Shakeel and recovered 25 liter wine from him. Aabpara police recovered 15 liter wine and arrested one Dawood. The police team also arrested one Sikander involved in cash snatching.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Junaid Masih and Chand Masih and recovered 450 wine bottles and brewing item from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested Muhammad Imran who was involved in a theft case.

Ramana police arrested Zia-ur-Rehman and recovered 110 gram heroin from him. Industrial Area police arrested two accused Nadeem Gull and Zahid Anjum and recovered 4 wine bottles from them.

Noon police arrested Shahzad and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him.

Lohi Bher police arrested two accused Zahid Hussain and Aysha involved in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring of those involved in anti-social activities, according to the officials.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said that Islamabad police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.