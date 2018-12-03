Share:

TOKYO - The Japanese government is mulling over the measures to foster the country’s capabilities to resist cyberthreats, local media reported Sunday. According to the Mainichi newspaper, a working group of the ruling coalition discussed on Friday a plan which included measures to boost cyberdefense, interaction with other states in the cybersecurity sector and use of artificial intelligence. The group also addressed the possibilities of carrying out cyberattacks as part of the defense strategy, the newspaper added.