LOS ANGELES-John Krasinski says 'A Quiet Place 2' will be set in a different part of the world. The 39-year-old actor co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 thriller movie, and has said that whilst most sequels focus on the idea of a returning hero or villain, the second instalment of 'A Quiet Place' will instead focus on the return of the ''world''. The first movie was set in a post-alien invasion society where every survivor has learned to live without making a sound, and so John believes the sequel would simply have to move to a different location across the globe, to tell the story of the same alien invasion in a different culture.