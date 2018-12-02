Share:

MOSCOW-The launch of Falcon 9 rocket in California, which is supposed to deliver cargo for the Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express mission to low near-Earth orbit, was postponed from Sunday to Monday due to additional checks of the vehicle's second stage, the launch vehicle's developer SpaceX reported on Sunday. "Standing down from tomorrow’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional inspections of the second stage.

Working toward a backup launch opportunity on December 3," SpaceX said on Twitter.

Under the new schedule, the launch will take place from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California around 10:32 a.m. local time (18.32 GMT) on December 3.