MARDAN - Head of a local organisation Tehreek-e-Mangan on Sunday said that he had no affiliation with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Talking to the media at Mardan Press Club, Hayat Khan said that he was running an organisation in the name of Tehreek-e-Mangan. He added that he organised Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) functions every year. He added that he had no affiliation with the TLP or any other religious or political organisation. He said that police under 3 MPO few days ago arrested him in the crackdown against the TLP leaders and workers. He added that later he was released after he assured the local administration that he had no affiliation with the TLP.