Share:

SARGODHA-A man along with his family members slaughtered his 15-month-old daughter in a bid "to dispel evil spirit" following the "advice of a faith-healer."

According to police, the gruesome incident took place in populous locality Hathi Chowk in the Urban Area Police precincts.

The police informed that during preliminary investigation, Mutiur Rehman, father of slain Sawera, claimed that his daughter was possessed by jinni who had cut his daughter's throat.

According to details, after slitting throat of the minor girl , they took the dead body to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.

The doctors, however, called the police after suspicious behaviour of the family and observing old marks on arms of the slain minor. The hospital sources informed that she was brought there after death.

The police said that mother of the ill-fated minor had settled with her parents after severe differences cropped up between the couple.

Sawera, however, was living with her father Mutiur Rehman and grandmother.

Sources informed that the minor girl was being under treatment from a local doctor for her injured arms. The police have shifted the dead body to city morgue for autopsy and started investigation to find facts.

Meanwhile, the Urban Area Police have arrested father, grandmother, aunt and uncle of the slain minor girl on the statement of her mother.

Sundas Bibi, mother of slain Sawera, submitted an application to the Urban Area Police, contending that her husband Matiur Rehman and other in-laws had snatched her daughter before forced her out of her house.

She alleged that when she demanded from husband to get her daughter with her, they (in-laws) had threatened to kill the girl rather giving into her custody.

She said that now her husband and in-laws have brutally murdered her innocent daughter. The police have started further investigation.

10TH-GRADER GUNNED DOWN

Three armed persons gunned down a Class-10th student identified as Mujahid,18, at his doorsteps in village Wadhan.

Police informed that the murder occurred following a petty quarrel between the youth and the accused persons. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and launched investigation.

However, all accused were at large till filing of this report.