ISLAMABAD - At least 63 people were killed and 73 injured in 21 militant attacks in November including attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi, says Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

PICSS monthly report revealed that violence continues to escalate in Pakistan as militants managed to inflict more human losses. It added that November witnessed substantial increase in deaths and injuries though number of attacks went down slightly.

It said that the number of militants’ attacks had gone down by almost 14 percent during November as 21 militant attacks were carried out in the month against 24 attacks in October. However, the impact of less number of attacks in November was higher than that of October. There has been almost 49 percent increase in number of deaths and almost 33 percent increase in number of injuries as compared to the previous month.

It further said that November also witnessed some significant attacks including an attack against Chinese consulate in Karachi claimed by proscribed Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) and an attack of sectarian nature claimed by Daesh. There are strong apprehensions in Pakistan and circumstantial evidence to indicate that the former attack was done at the behest of anti-CPEC forces spearheaded by India through Afghanistan and the latter having its roots in the Afghan soil.

According to PICSS report, the highest number of attacks and resultant deaths as well as injuries during the month of November were recorded in erstwhile Fata region where 13 militant attacks were reported in which 49 people were killed and 50 others were injured. Three attacks were recorded in Balochistan that caused 4 deaths and injuries to 13 others; two militant attacks were recorded in Sindh in which 9 people were killed. One militant attack each was reported from ICT, KP and Punjab.