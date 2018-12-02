Share:

ATTOCK-Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi said that revolutionary steps were being taken to provide better public transport facilities to the people.

He stated this while talking to newsmen during his visit to General Bus Stand, Attock here the other day.

He said that he was visiting all the bus stands of the district to have direct interaction with the transporters and public.

He added that he listened to public problems and to take steps for a solution to their problems. He said that land worth billions of rupees had been taken back from land mafia during the anti-encroachment campaign across the Punjab, and this anti-encroachment campaign would remain continue till its logical end.

He said, "A system is being devised to control overloading on public transport, and special steps are being taken to keep unfit public transport off the road."

The minister said that the record of the public transport was being computerised while fitness of the vehicles would be ensured through Vehicle Inspection and Certification System.

The minister ordered DRTA to take immediate action against those transporters involved in overloading and overcharging and take strict action against teenage drivers and those having no valid driving license.

Earlier, the minister held a meeting with transporters and discussed different issues with them.

During the meeting Attock Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi, DRTA Atif Khan, MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, District Information Officer Shehzad Niaz Khokhar, and Motor Vehicle Examiner Mujahid Khan were also present.

During the meeting, DRTA Attock Atif Khan briefed the minister about local public transport system.

The minister also had a meeting with Former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bukhari and other PTI workers and discussed different issues.