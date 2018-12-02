Share:

SIALKOT-A Nankana Sahib-based model girl was raped by the owner of a private production unit on Sunday.

The victim Roshan Aslam told the police that accused Hafiz Bilal called her in Sialkot from Nankana Sahib for a photo shoot for a fabric company at his production studio located at Sialkot city’s congested Gohadpur locality. She accused that Bilal assaulted her sexually at the studio.

On the report of the victim, the Muradpur police have registered a case (685/2018) under section 376 PPC against the accused. The police also claimed to have arrest the accused rapist. Further investigation is underway in this regard.