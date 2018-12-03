Share:

Karachi - A memorandum of understanding was signed between Aga Khan University and University of Karachi for conducting Chinese teaching classes for the first year students of AKU.

The MoU has been signed by the Chinese and Pakistani Directors and Dean of Aga Khan Medical College. Confucius Institute will also provide Chinese teachers for evening classes for the students, faculty and staff of AKU.

Meanwhile, Registrar KU has notified that the admissions in the Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics (PGD) have commenced and the admission forms could be collected and submitted to the department till 20th December, 2018.

According to Registrar, merit list of successful candidates would be displayed at the Department of Statistics KU on 26th December, 2018. Admission fees could be submitted between 28thDecember 2018 to 10th January, 2019.

“The PDG is best suited for those who wish to enhance their knowledge of Statistics and are working in research related organizations. After completion of one year PGD in Statistics, students who have completed BA/B.Com/B.Sc (Biological Sciences) are eligible for admission in M.A/M.Sc. in Statistics and Master in Computer Science (MCS),” he said in a press release.