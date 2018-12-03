Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener and Federal Minister for IT Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Sunday warned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his provincial cabinet team to halt antagonism approach with urban Sindh or else get ready to run off with the luxuries that were being availed by the provincial rulers on behalf of Karachi.

Siddiqui was addressing a protest demonstration held at Nagan Chowrangi Karachi against the water shortage and wrong doings in the name of ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi. MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel and other party coordination committee members including Members of National and Provincial Assemblies were also present on the occasion. The protesters were carrying placards, banners and party flags and also raised slogans against provincial rulers.

Holding Pakistan People Party (PPP) led provincial government responsible for the miserable condition of Karachi and other part of the urban Sindh, Khalid Maqbool said that PPP wants to enjoy luxuries and it has always showed enmity with people of Karachi by moving the port city on the path of destruction. Whatever you were enjoying since decades is because of Karachi.

The lavishness life that you were enjoying is because of Karachi and its people. Stop this victimization process with the people of Karachi or else we will put an end on your comforts and luxuries, said Siddiqui calling PPP led Provincial government.

He said that since last 70 years Karachi is waiting for betterment but every rulers ignored the port city. Pakistan founder Quaid-e-Azam declared Karachi as the capital of the country but unfortunately the capital was also shifted. It is the not ending story of victimization and still the people of Karachi were protesting against the water shortage in city, he added.

MQMP Convener further said that some people without any fear in city were openly in trade of water and KW&SB affairs were being run by the people residing in rural Sindh. Even, the people from rural Sindh were running the affairs of buildings and constructions matters in Karachi.

Chief Justice of Pakistan is responsible to provide justice but unfortunately there is not water in the city. Judiciary should come forward to settle the issues of Karachi and it is only possible when the system is established on keeping in view the actual population of city, said Siddiqui.

Talking about the ongoing encroachment drive in Karachi, he said that efforts were being made to displace people of Karachi under the disguise of the operation initiated on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan. “Who had grabbed the land of Hwaksbay and hill in surrounding of Karachi” questioned Siddiqui and appealed CJ to take action against the land grabbers instead of bulldozing poor people houses.

Addressing the participant MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan said that stories were circulating that MQM had weaken but we are still united however the people those were hatching conspiracies to prove themselves loyal would get nothing.

He said that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter was appreciated at the instant when the operation was carried out against the encroachment, however Mayor has announced to step down if action would be taken against the houses of poor people.

In real, Sindh government is behind this episode and wants to displace the poor by bulldozing their houses, he added. “We would not tolerate such acts and stood shoulder to shoulder with the people” said Amir.

REAL CULPRITS ROOMING FREELY: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami’s ‘Shehri Action Committee Incharge Saifuddin Advocate said that only the traders and citizens are being targeted in ongoing anti-encroachment operation and the ‘real culprits’ are roaming freely.

He asked the authorities concerned about the action taken against those who allowed and protected these illegal constrictions in the past. “Where were the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials when the China cutting was being made and residential areas were converted into commercial ones,” he asked.

He said that all authorities concerned had kept the mum when amenity plots were being grabbed, asking why the action is not being taken against those SBCA officials who had issued approval for illegal construction. Saifuddin alleged that the city administration had dig the entire city and ruined the business under the garb of the apex court order.

He was of the view that the court had ordered to remove encroachments only but the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking action against legal markets as well. “Those shopkeepers who have duly documentations and are paying rent on regular basis are told to evacuate the shops which is a sheer violation of the rights,” he added.

The JI leader said the JI stands beside the affectees and would continue its struggle for their rights and protection. He reminded that his party is going to hold a protest demonstration on December 05 at Hassan Square on the same issue. The JI had formed ‘Shehri Action Committee’ which has been tasked with approach the affected people and help them getting alternate place for reestablishing their business.