ISLAMABAD - NAB Chairman reviewed progress on the Bureau’s awareness, prevention and enforcement policy on corruption-free Pakistan.

The Chairman NAB said that the policy remained successful which would continue in future as well.

Under its awareness, prevention and effective enforcement policy across the country, NAB has been engaging different government and non-government organisations, media, civil society and other segments of the society in order to join NAB’s drive to aware people, especially students in universities and colleges at an early age. He said that as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s awareness campaign on corruption-free Pakistan had been effectively highlighted by the NAB’s media wing in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which was appreciated by all segments of the society. He said that the present management of NAB had taken various steps including effective awareness and prevention campaign to aware people about ill effects of corruption.

He said that NAB’s priority was eradication of corruption from Pakistan by using all its resources. He said that due to NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy ‘Accountability for All’, NAB had become a vibrant and reputable organisation.

Reports and surveys of different reputable national and international organisations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum had appreciated performance of NAB.

NAB has not only opened its doors for citizens for their corruption complaints but received 44,315 complaints which were thoroughly scrutinised. Also, on the basis of evidence, 1,713 complaints were approved for verifications which were again scrutinised and after both sides’ views, converted into 877 inquiries and subsequently 227 investigations. On the basis of across the board accountability, NAB has not only arrested 503 accused persons during one year but also recovered Rs2,580 million from corrupt elements.