ISLAMABAD - National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has so far digitised 2,88,394 forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, launched to build five million housing units for middle class and lower income segments.

The next steps are to complete and unveil financial model and implementation plan for the initiative by January next and setting-up of Pakistan Real Estate Regulatory Authority (PERA)before May 2019.

A booklet, highlighting 100 days performance of Ministry of Interior, its attached departments and next steps of PTI government on Sunday showed that the Authority also ensure 4.08 million registrations of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) and Child Registration Certificate (CRC).

During the period, NADRA procured and installed e-filing system at Ministry of Interior, won contracts worth US $ 1.65 million from abroad and processed 38,862 arms licences.

With regard to Immigration and Passport Offices, during the period, change in passport application software has been made which automatically prioritises processing of applications of senior citizens of 65 plus years of the age while senior citizen counters have also been established at Islamabad and Karachi. As many as 136 more offices were equipped with CCTV cameras and crackdown against tout mafia was also carried out.

During the period, Islamabad Capital Territory Police conducted 58 anti-encroachment operations, rotation policy for reshuffling of police officers implemented, re-organisation of police check points, 177 narcotics related cases were registered.

Gender and Child Protection Unit has been established at Women Police Station and a new Helpline 8090 was also re-activated.

The Interior Division took some steps during the period which included banning of 18 International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs), prisoners exchange treaties with China, United Kingdom (UK) and Saudi Arabia, prohibited bore weapons licencing policy was handled and new initiatives and policy would be launched.

The other steps included installation of Whistle Blowing Mechanism and Cell would be launched soon for general public.

Similarly, public complaint section has been established on Ministry’s website while Call Centre facility was ready for launch.

The upcoming initiatives include creation of National Security Organization, National Action Plan (NAP-2), restructuring of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to make it more functional, restructuring of Ministry of Interior, review of National Internal Security Policy (NISP) and launching of roadmap.

Revision of Islamabad Master Plan, up-gradation of safe City project, digitalisation of civic services in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad Police Reforms, continuation of anti-encroachment drive and aggressive crackdown on drugs and crime were the other upcoming measures.

With regard to boosting performance of attached departments, the upcoming steps would include controlling currency smuggling from airports and borders, capacity building of Civil Armed Forces, launching of e-passport, start of evening Executive Passport Offices in big cities, starting of online passport facilities for expatriate Pakistanis with no extra charges, issuance of Electronic Work Visa and anti-money laundering conference in Islamabad.